Nintendo Switch Pro Might Be Revealed Before E3 As Details Leak All Over

Another day, another Switch Pro rumor. This week, a new Bloomberg report suggests that the rumored new console could be revealed before E3 kicks off in the early days of June. The upgraded console could also take over from the original Switch as the default version sold in stores.

The Bloomberg report cites anonymous sources who say that Nintendo plans to announce the new console soon. As we get closer to a potential reveal, it seems we keep getting more and more details about what this new Switch model will look like or be capable of. So far, we’ve heard that it’s going to have an upgraded screen, a new dock, and possibly a Surface Pro-style prop. The Bloomberg report also suggests the Switch Pro and Switch Lite will mean the regular Switch model will be phased out over time.

Nintendo usually holds a Direct during E3, and ordinarily, that would sound like the prime time to release details on a new console. However, that’s valuable time the company could spend announcing new games. We know that it’s working on several new games — and I know many are hoping to see at least some new footage from the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel. It makes sense for Nintendo to announce a new console separately from that. If it reveals those games after revealing the Switch Pro, it could also make buying a Switch Pro more appealing — picture the ad campaign to “Play the new Legend of Zelda in 4K!”

It could also be a matter of getting pre-orders started as soon as possible. The new model is allegedly going into production in July for possible sale as early as September. Getting orders in now ensures that Nintendo can get the hype for the new console going early so that it’ll sell like hotcakes once the holiday season rolls around.

Source: Bloomberg