Sonic Colors Ultimate Revealed, Coming To Console On September 7

SEGA today announced it’s bringing back Sonic Colors, Sonic’s classic Wii title, in a newly remastered form called Sonic Colors Ultimate. The new game is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7, and pre-orders open today. We also got previews of some new Sonic titles, including a new game set to launch in 2022.

The game looks amazing, with its titular colors brighter than ever in the trailer. The story appears to be largely unchanged, in that Sonic and company have to free an alien race called the Wisps that Dr. Eggman is using as fuel for his intergalactic amusement park. The Wisps have the ability to grant Sonic special, color-coded powers that let him change into various forms, including a drill, a spiky ball, and a teal laser — very appropriate given the game’s title.

Those who pre-order or get the digital deluxe edition will get several in-game extras, including early access, exclusive music. and a Baby Sonic keychain. There will also apparently be movie tie-ins, with one of the pre-order bonuses being a “movie boost,” which I’m assuming means some kind of in-game swag from the movie. We’re also getting an animated Sonic Colors show this summer.

SEGA revealed the game during the Sonic Central livestream, which also showed off a number of Sonic projects to celebrate the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary. Among other things, Sonic’s getting crossovers with the Tokyo Olympics game, Two Point Hospital, and the upcoming Lost Judgment. We’re also getting a collection of Sonic’s earliest adventures called Sonic Origins sometime next year. SEGA also teased a new game for next year, though all we got was a few seconds of pre-rendered footage and an incomprehensible insignia. Still, new Sonic! That’s not bad!