Netflix Reportedly Wants to Expand Into Video Games

Netflix, according to rumor, is trying to get into gaming … again. The company is reportedly trying to convince gaming industry veterans to come and work with them, though they don’t yet know what they want a Netflix gaming division to look like. Considering Netflix has made some efforts in the past to try gaming out, it wouldn’t be a big surprise if they started offering games — but it remains to be seen what kinds of games those would be.

The report from The Information cites anonymous sources that say the company has been approaching gaming industry figures (though we don’t know who) about joining Netflix. They also say that Netflix has decided not to put advertising in their games, but that’s about the only concrete plan they have so far. One idea currently being floated is to offer games in a bundle, the way Apple does with Arcade games — one wonders whether adding the gaming bundle would cost customers extra.

The streaming service has flirted with gaming in the past. For starters, it’s the go-to platform at the moment for video game show adaptations, with Castlevania and Resident Evil both receiving animated adaptations and The Witcher also getting a show after a boost from the interest in the games. It’s also sanctioned a handful of tie-in games and released choose-your-own-adventure-style interactive shows.

Netflix responded to the report with a statement: “Our members value the variety and quality of our content. It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering — from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV. Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love — through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment.”

Source: The Information