Xbox Game Pass Adds 15 New Games, Gets Ascent at Launch, and Loses Kingdom Hearts

Xbox today revealed that it’s adding over a dozen new games to Game Pass. The games run the gamut from old favorites to new releases, but all are going to launch on the service before the end of the month. In addition, we’re also getting a new game called The Ascent as a Game Pass launch later this year, though we’re losing almost the entire Kingdom Hearts series.

The games are SnowRunner, Peggle 2, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Secret Neighbor, The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing, The Wild at Heart, Knockout City, Maneater, Conan Exiles, Fuzion Frenzy, Joy Ride Turbo, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, Slime Rancher, Solasta: Crown of the Magister, and SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest. Xbox also announced that seven of its titles would now have touch control support with Xbox Cloud Gaming: Banjo-Tooie, Call of the Sea, Genesis Noir, Narita Boy, Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition, Rain on Your Parade, and Two Point Hospital.

Out of all the games on the list, the biggest draws are likely the new games like Knockout City or SnowRunner. Popular games like Conan Exiles and MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will undoubtedly be a draw as well. Personally, I would play for Slime Rancher alone were I not already a Game Pass subscriber. In any event, other Game Pass subscribers now have several more games to play. A handful of games will be leaving the service before the end of the month, though, including Assetto Corsa, Broforce, Surviving Mars, and Void Bastards. Probably the deepest cut is the departure of Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue.

Xbox also revealed today that The Ascent, an upcoming cyberpunk RPG, would be launching on Game Pass. A PC and Xbox exclusive, The Ascent launches on July 29, so it won’t be available quite as soon as the other games on the list. Its announcement is still the cherry on top of today’s Game Pass news.

