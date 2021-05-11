Ubisoft Studio Unveils Ubisoft Originals Branding

Ubisoft is a big name. It’s been around for ages and it’s delivered some truly big name IP hits. However, there was an interesting bit of news that came up which might have flown under the radar a bit. It looks like going forward Ubisoft video games that are developed in-house will be titled under the Ubisoft Originals banner. Now that wouldn’t be such surprising news to see a studio want to ensure that the titles brought out are from their talent, but it’s a bit odd with Ubisoft.

The reason it’s odd is the fact that Ubisoft only publishes its games. So every Ubisoft title would be a Ubisoft Original. That’s at least what we’re led to believe with this bit of news, but there’s speculation going on right now that perhaps Ubisoft is opening up their publishing efforts. If that’s the case, then it would make a bit more sense to introduce the banner which focuses on games developed by Ubisoft.

Right now, that’s the only speculation we’re seeing online and we may be just seeing Ubisoft freshen things up a bit for this latest generation of console platforms. Currently, Ubisoft has plenty of games in the works. We have Skull & Bones, Far Cry 6, Beyond Good & Evil 2, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, an untitled Star Wars project, along with a slew of others.

It looks like Ubisoft will have plenty of Ubisoft Originals releasing in the coming months to years. With that said, it would be interesting to see just what kind of deals and partnerships could come from a Ubisoft published project from outside studios, but we’ll just have to wait and see if that ever comes to fruition.

