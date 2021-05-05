Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Coming to Switch in June

Good news for Tony Hawk fans: The Pro Skater 1+2 remaster is finally coming to Nintendo Switch. The game, which was originally released last year, has been released for every other console — including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S — so it’s good to see that owners of the Switch won’t have to wait for much longer to play one of the best skateboarding games.

We’ve known the game was coming to all current-gen consoles for some time, with the PlayStation and Xbox version having been released in March. The Switch is the only console for which we didn’t really have a release date — we just knew it was coming at some point. And now we have that date: June 25. The Switch version is likely to not be as graphically beautiful as the versions released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but, according to the Nintendo eShop page, it will have online multiplayer, leaderboards, and local 2-player modes.

The eShop page adds that Switch owners will also be able to play the Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater features. We don’t yet know what the game will look or play like on the Switch, and how that compares with the controls on the other consoles. Nintendo has yet to drop an in-game trailer showing us what the game will look like at the time of this writing. All we have is the gif in the tweet.

Nintendo Switch owners will also be free of the pitfall of those who played on PS4 and Xbox One: Namely, those users couldn’t upgrade to the next-gen version of the game for free. Honestly, that whole upgrade thing was very inconsistent and confusing. Still, it’s a pity that the announcement tweet from Nintendo didn’t have quite the novelty of Tony Hawk interacting with Crash Bandicoot.

Source: Nintendo of America/Twitter