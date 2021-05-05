Sledgehammer Games is Developing Call of Duty 2021, Says Activision

Activision Blizzard today confirmed that, as you might suspect, longtime Call of Duty developers Sledgehammer Games is working on this year’s game. We don’t really have any more concrete details, Activision promises that more details on the game are coming “soon.”

It’s really not a surprise that Sledgehammer is the developer this time around. The last game they developed was Call of Duty: WW2, and it’s been a few years since then. Usually, these things work on a rotation, with Treyarch and Infinity Ward each having developed a game in the interim since Sledgehammer’s last game. They also collaborated with Raven Software on Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone — Sledgehammer was allegedly set to develop Black Ops: Cold War with Raven, but both were cut from the project following reports of tension between the two studios.

Activision also confirmed during the call that the new title would have a single-player campaign, which is good because Call of Duty’s campaigns are usually solid. The publisher continues to throw their studios at Call of Duty and Warzone in particular. It recently came to light that Toys For Bob, the developer best known for the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, had been transferred over to work on Warzone, so that means quite a lot of the horses in Activision’s stable are in the Call of Duty race now.

This lends credence to previous rumors about Call of Duty 2021: A leak reported on Modern Warzone accurately predicted that the game was being developed by Sledgehammer. The same leak also claimed that the game was going to be set in WWII and that it’ll have its own “footprint” in Warzone. Still, it’s not like “Sledgehammer works on new CoD” would have been a hard thing to predict, so it’s probably wise to continue regarding those leaks with a grain of salt until we get more information on the new game.

