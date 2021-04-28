World of Darkness RPG To Get Its Own Film and TV ‘Universe’

We might not be getting a new Vampire: The Masquerade game any time soon, but according to new reports, we might soon be getting a new slate of movies and TV shows based around that game and its wider universe, the World of Darkness. Paradox Interactive, the company that publishes World of Darkness, has partnered with Hivemind (the production company behind The Witcher) to create a cinematic universe based around this game universe.

World of Darkness is a series of tabletop RPGs about monsters living in hiding amongst human society — it’s much darker and horror-based than it sounds from that description. The one most familiar to gamers is probably Vampire: The Masquerade, about a vampire society that cloaks itself in a veil of secrecy called The Masquerade. Others in the universe include Werewolf: The Apocalypse, Hunter: The Reckoning, and Mage: The Ascension (yes, there’s a lot of consistency in these titles, isn’t there).

Writer-producers Eric Heisserer and Christine Boylan have also signed onto the project. While we don’t yet know what this universe will look like on film, we know that Paradox and Hivemind intend to release both movies and shows under its banner. World of Darkness is rather popular for taking what one might consider the “usual” monsters and putting them in new or unusual scenarios.

According to a Variety report, one of the main sources of the WoD’s appeal is the fact that it’s always embraced a diverse array of characters and potential protagonists. Christine Boylan said in a statement: “It has always made a point of including equal gendered characters, protagonists and antagonists of every race, and representation of all creeds — bringing a female and diverse audience to gaming like nothing prior. Its games and fandom are a place where women, POC, and the LGBTQI community feel welcome and we are very proud to bring these stories to life.”

