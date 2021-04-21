Oculus Reveals Lone Echo II, Carve Snowboarding, and RE4 Gameplay

Oculus revealed multiple titles coming to its platform in the future, with gameplay ranging from space exploration, snowboarding action, and shooting infected Spanish peasants. It’s looking like a big year for VR if the show was anything to go by.

A large part of the showcase was about Resident Evil 4 VR, and understandably so — it was the most interesting and gamer-friendly title on offer. We got a better look at what the gameplay will look like, and it’s so strange seeing all the environments first-person. The in-game assets have been remade, and there are certain updated touches that fans will probably enjoy. For starters, Leon can now wield two different weapons, one in each hand, provided one of them isn’t a two-handed weapon of course.

Oculus revealed several new games that are coming to the platform, including Lone Echo II, which returns players to the rings of Saturn and lets them explore a zero-gravity world while using their tech to solve puzzles. Another new game is Carve Snowboarding, a spiritual successor to Nintendo 64 classic 1080° Snowboarding from Giles Goddard. Oculus also showed off the new campaign for Pistol Whip called Smoke & Thunder.

We also got reveals on several other games, including Wraith: The Oblivion — Afterlife, a horror game that is launching tomorrow. After the Fall, another horror game is set in a frozen-over Los Angeles overrun with monsters. We also saw two new Star Wars games: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Part II and a pinball game, with the latter being the more fun of the two. The other titles shown include I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar, Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister’s co-op update, an expansion pack for The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners called Aftershocks and a freestyle expansion pack for Crytek’s The Climb 2.