TT Games Delays LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga

Chalk up another game delay. This time, it’s LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. According to the developers, the game will miss its intended spring launch window, and we don’t yet know when it’ll be released. It’s the second time the game has been delayed, and we can only hope it’s the last.

Developers TT Games announced the delay on Twitter, saying: “All of us at TT Games are working hard to make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever LEGO game – but we’re going to need more time to do it.” They did not specifically say what’s caused the delay, but I think we can all make an educated guess based on what’s caused all the other game delays in the last year.

The game is intended to be a collection of all the LEGO Star Wars games in the titular Saga — nine in total. Seven of the games have so far been released, either on their own or in one of the other LEGO Star Wars compilation titles. The Skywalker Saga release would mark the debut of the LEGO-fied versions of The Force Awakens and Rise of Skywalker. It’s supposed to be the biggest, most ambitious LEGO game ever developed.

We also don’t have a new date to which we can look forward. TT Games simply said they’re working hard on the game and will let us know when the new date is coming. The game was originally supposed to be released last year, based on a date in a leaked trailer, before its Spring 2021 date was announced. It’s not the only game that’s been delayed with no fixed new date either. The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 have both been delayed to some nebulous future date.

Source: TT Games/Twitter