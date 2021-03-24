Over 13,000 Accounts Were Just Banned On Call of Duty: Warzone

Cheating in video games can be great if it’s a single-player experience. Oftentimes developers will put in cheats for players to discover. This could be anything from a series of button presses to inputting a phrase into a settings menu. Whatever the case may be, development studios usually have fun adding in some extra bit of powers or funds to give players a bit more enjoyment out of a game when they complete the campaign.

While some cheats are able to be enabled officially, the developers will usually turn off different achievements and trophies to prevent players from quickly gaining them without playing fairly. Where cheating is usually spoiled is online with competitive multiplayer video games. No one wants to join a match with someone using a cheat to give them an advantage.

This is especially true for battle royale titles where only one player can come out on top. That usually results in players quickly dropping a match and loading up another to find a more suitable game. Fortunately, there’s plenty of measures put in place to prevent cheaters from ruining video games such as Call of Duty: Warzone having anti-cheat services.

Another #Warzone banwave today.



Over 13,000 accounts banned.🚫



Keeping them coming! https://t.co/whFNbYHlWb — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 23, 2021

These services are usually updated to recognize accounts that are using third-party software. Today, we’re finding out that development studio, Raven Software, has announced that over 13,000 accounts for Call of Duty: Warzone. This is a big feat for the community, but as always, this is a cat-and-mouse game. Cheaters will find another means to tweak the game and flock back into the title once again leaving the anti-cheat software to get updated and target accounts. At the very least, it’s nice knowing that there are thousands of fewer players logging in to get some easy wins without having to play the game fairly.

Source: VGC, Twitter