Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Now Has Gameplay Footage

If you’re familiar with the development studio Frogwares then you’d know that they have delivered several Sherlock Holmes games into the marketplace before. As a result, this development team is pretty attached to the IP and has brought out a pretty solid track record. Now their next big installment for the franchise is a prequel of sorts.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is set to be the origin story of Sherlock Holmes as he begins his first big case, to find out the truth behind the death of his mother. As you can imagine, this will be a younger Sherlock Holmes who’s more arrogant and quick to action while also not having his companion Watson to aid him in his journey. Not to mention that this is quite an ambitious game for the studio.

Sherlock will need to carefully examine the area for clues along with finding out information behind his suspects. So far we know that there are five main quests in the campaign along with a series of side quests available. Likewise, this game is set to be placed in an open world where players will be able to freely explore the map after they complete the first mission. As a result, you’ll be able to investigate the entire city both normally or in disguises as you attempt to gain enough evidence to build up a case.

Recently the studio has put out a brand new gameplay trailer for the title which you can view above. We get a look at the in-game world, some of the combat, characters, and even some of the dialogue choices players can make along the way. Currently, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is set to release sometime later this year for the PC platform.

Source: YouTube