Nintendo Switch Pro Reportedly Using Nvidia Tech To Upscale To 4K

Credit: Nintendo

Chalk up yet another report about the upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro, the more powerful version of the Switch that Nintendo has been allegedly working on for a while. The latest one, from Bloomberg, claims that this new console will include a new chip that will allow it to upscale its docked display to 4K. The new version would also be released at some point before the next holiday season. At this point, if the Switch Pro doesn’t exist, I will be thoroughly disappointed.

The Bloomberg report alleges that the Switch Pro will have an Nvidia chip with DLSS support. DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling, essentially uses machine learning to turn a lower-resolution game image into a 4K image. The images it produces may not be as spectacular as the ones put out by PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but it’d still be an upgrade on the Switch’s current graphical capabilities.

At this point, I’ve heard so much about the Switch Pro that I think Nintendo is obligated to make the console even if it had no plans to originally. So far, we’ve heard that the Switch Pro will feature an OLED 720p display on its handheld component, which will be slightly larger than the current Switch at 7 inches. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Kanterman estimated the price for the Switch Pro between $350 and $400.

On top of the potential hardware upgrade, the report alleges that the Switch Pro will be released in time for the holiday season this year, which corroborates other rumors that it’d be coming out this year. Given that the Switch Lite cleaned house, and the Switch Classic has reached the fairly advanced age of four years, it makes sense that Nintendo is looking for a shiny new toy to move during the holiday season.

Source: Bloomberg