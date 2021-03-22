New Resident Evil Village Demo Set For Spring 2021 Release

Resident Evil has a strong following and for years fans have been going through the various mainline installments along with the slew of spin-off releases. After Resident Evil 7, Capcom went on to remake both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Now the studio is back on track with the new installment for the mainline franchise, Resident Evil Village. A game that will once again put players back in control of Ethan Winter, the main protagonist from Resident Evil 7.

Things don’t seem to last on a happy note for Ethan Winters as the start of Resident Evil Village, Chris Redfield shows up and leaves Ethan in emotional shambles. To get answers, Ethan tracks Chris down in a remote village which puts Ethan back in a steep uphill battle with new monsters and likely a whole lot more conspiracy to leave players itching to reach the end to see how the storyline potentially ends for our protagonist.

We already have one demo available for select platforms on Resident Evil Village and a recent stream showcase has confirmed a new demo is coming out within this spring. We don’t have a specific release date yet, but this new demo will focus around the combat mechanics of the gameplay and it’s also been confirmed that Resident Evil Village development took plenty of inspiration from Resident Evil 4.

It will be interesting to see just what weapons are available for players to make use of when they go into battle against these different enemies and if these enemies will react to specific weapons. Hopefully, we’ll get these answers soon with the new demo release but in the meantime, we do know when exactly we’ll get our hands on a copy of Resident Evil Village this year. Fans can mark their calendars as Resident Evil Village will be releasing on May 7, 2021, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms.