The Last of Us HBO Series Adaptation Will Focus On First Game Initially 

The Last of Us was such a masterpiece of a game for so many players worldwide. This was a title that had players going out to pick up the PlayStation 3 if they didn’t already do so and if they still missed out, The Last of Us Remastered edition was heavily promoted on the PlayStation 4. Naughty Dog made something special and now it looks like the story will be moving on to a bigger audience thanks to the HBO series adaptation.

It wasn’t that long ago in which news broke of HBO adapting The Last of Us video game IP. This came with some solid news of Craig Mazin being the showrunner who was known for the recent HBO drama series, Chernobyl. To top things off, we know that Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann was also going to be working on this adaptation as well so for now, things look to be in great hands. Today, we’re finding out a bit more about the first season.

Fans can expect the first season to mainly be based around the first video game installment. This news comes from the duo speaking with IGN. It’s pretty clear that the first game narrative is heavily focused on the first season according to both Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, but fans can also expect some changes or alterations in a few areas. We’re not sure just what additions or changes will be made but this is to be expected as The Last of Us is being adapted into a different entertainment medium altogether.

For now, we’re still waiting for more information to come out. We’re not sure just when the first season will debut but we at least know the cast members taking the role of both Joel and Ellie. At the very least, things seem to be progressing forward with this upcoming live-action adaptation.