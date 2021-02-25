CD Projekt Red Delays Cyberpunk 2077 Patch

Even Cyberpunk 2077’s patches aren’t immune to delays, it seems. This time, at least, there are obvious extenuating circumstances explaining the delay — namely, the cyberattack developers CD Projekt Red suffered a few weeks ago. Thanks to this, the studio says, it will need some additional time before it can roll out the big update.

The studio said, in its statement, that the “recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure” and the scope of the update is the reason it can’t deliver as promised, and added, “It’s not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly.” The new release date for the patch is in the second half of March, and the company promises to provide more information on what will be in the patch when the release draws nearer.

For once, I completely believe this is the cause for CDPR’s delay. Patch 1.2 is allegedly a very big update for the game, and probably wasn’t finished when the attack happened. Rumor has it that the hack compromised the studio so badly that developers working from home had to send their work computers back to the company’s IT department for security reasons.

As for what exactly to expect in this patch, it seems primarily aimed at getting the game to run properly on last-gen consoles. CDPR said in a news release last December that the February patch (or March, as the case now is) would be part of the effort to fix the game: “They won’t make the game on last-gen look like it’s running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now.” Patch 1.1 was almost entirely comprised of bugfixes and performance improvements — though that patch also had its own gamebreaking bug, which feels on-brand somehow.

Source: CD Projekt Red