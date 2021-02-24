Stardew Valley Is Getting A Board Game Treatment

Stardew Valley has been a huge hit that acts very much like the Harvest Moon franchise. This is a farming-style simulation title where players take on the role of a protagonist that has had it with the bustling city life and decides to take on a simpler life by taking on their grandfather’s dilapidated farm.

Again, much like Harvest Moon, the game will have players tending to crops and their livestock while also introducing craft goods, mining, among other social activities. Since its release back in 2016 the video game became a massive hit and has sold over three million units by the end of 2017. This is one game that really captured gamers worldwide and we’re sure that this means a sequel is likely to set to be in the works.

However, while we are waiting on a new installment for the video game IP to hit the market, it looks like there is a board game being worked on. This is being published by Eric Barone who brought out Stardew Valley so there is plenty of love being put into this game. You can also expect this game to feature all the aspects that made Stardew Valley such an iconic video game in general.

This is not totally unusual for video games to get adapted into video games. We’ve seen several video games get picked up to become a board game. For the Stardew Valley: The Board Game, players can find this title to be available for one to four players if they wish to grab a copy to enjoy either with a few friends or by themselves. To get a bit more insight into the board game then you can check out the official trailer for Stardew Valley: The Board Game below.

Source: Stardew Valley