Adam Smasher Is Unofficially Stalking V In Cyberpunk 2077 

2020 was quite the hyped year for the video game industry. We had the next-generation console platforms releasing along with a slew of great video game titles that players couldn’t wait to get their hands on. One of those titles was a game that we’ve been waiting to play for years. Unfortunately, that game didn’t quite turn out the way most of us had hoped.

After bringing out The Witcher franchise, fans were more than just a little excited about seeing just what CD Projekt Red could do with a futuristic RPG. After years of waiting, marketing, streams, trailers, and interviews, we finally got our hands on Cyberpunk 2077 in December of 2020. Again, as mentioned, the title didn’t live up to expectations and was downright unplayable for last-generation base console platforms. Still, with all that said, CD Projekt Red continued to press on in hopes of delivering a solid video game experience through a series of updates.

It’s been a couple of months now and we’re still dealing with an assortment of bugs. In fact, one bug is flooding the internet right now with Adam Smasher randomly showing up as a shadow behind V. Without spoiling any of the narratives for Cyberpunk 2077 , Adam Smasher is quite the tall and bulky individual. As a result, it can be quite startling to see a shadow of V on a wall you’re facing only to see a silhouette of Adam Smasher right behind the protagonist.

Of course, when players turn around to face the NPC, you’ll find that nothing is there. This has left quite a few players wondering just what is going on. So far, there’s no word on what is causing this bug and how it’s being triggered. As you are all likely aware, this is far from the first bug to start popping up online from Cyberpunk 2077’s gameplay. For now, it’s a waiting game to see just how long it takes CD Projekt Red to address this issue among other bugs that may pop up.