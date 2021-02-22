Halo: The Master Chief Collection Upcoming Maps Has Been Delayed

For Microsoft, the company had one instantly iconic video game franchise that has been apart of the Xbox brand Since the first console launch. I’m of course referring to Halo, a futuristic FPS that throws players into the heat of battle between humanity and an alien race. Thanks to the fine folks over at Bungie, fans had been enjoying this science fiction FPS video game series for years. Because this same series has been around for so many years, there were more than a few installments for players to enjoy and catch up on for the narrative storyline.

Bungie has since moved on from the video game franchise and made its next IP release, Destiny, although another studio had stepped in to deliver more thrilling installments for this iconic Halo IP and that’s 343 Industries . This studio has even released a collection for the Halo franchise as well with Halo: The Master Chief Collection giving players remastered editions of the previously released mainline Halo video games. That collection is readily available for both the Xbox console lineup along the PC platforms. Here players will be able to either dive back into the storyline campaigns again or experience the narrative adventure for the very first time. In fact, the multiplayer components for the games made a grand return too.

While Players have been enjoying the games so far 343 Industries has been looking to add more content into the mix. Unfortunately, one of the planned updates for the game collection was just delayed. If you don’t recall, Microsoft once attempted to bring out a Halo online experience within Russia which would have been a free-to-play multiplayer game. That game never was completed and the materials used were for the project were for the most part seemingly lost forever. Fortunately, it looks like a couple of maps for the scrapped game was recovered and going to be added into the Halo collection. To be more exact, the maps were being added into the Halo 3 title installment.

The studio did have a beta in the works for these maps but it looks like the developers are needing more time to clear out all the bugs still. However, the delay won’t be too long for players to deal with as the studio is still planning on bringing out a public test later on within the week. We’ll have to keep an eye out for the test announcement, but in the meantime, if you have yet to pick up Halo: The Master Chief Collection then you can do so right now for the Xbox One, PC, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms.