Hades Is Receiving A Physical Edition For Nintendo Switch 

Supergiant Games has made quite a few iconic hack and slash action RPG video game titles for players to enjoy. This indie studio makes a name for themselves regularly with their title launches such as Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre to name a few. However, their latest launch was a big hit last year and it brought in quite a few awards.

In their latest release Hades, players are thrown into the role of Zagreus, the son of Hades. The narrative adventure players are going through is another coming of age tale with Zagreus wishing to leave the depths of hell and sets off on an adventure to reach Mount Olympus above. Of course, escaping hell is no easy task even for the son of Hades himself. As a result, players are will have an uphill battle to endure while maneuvering around the underworld.

Fortunately, Zagreus will have some help thanks to the other Olympians lending him a hand as he sets off to find a way out of this world. With magical powers, several weapons, and a unique dash power, players can zip around the levels and fight against enemies as they progress forward. With that said this is still a roguelike title and being a roguelike, you can expect each death to not only set you back but offer a means of a variety of what may lay awaiting our hero next.

Recently, Nintendo held their first Nintendo Direct in a very long time. As a result, there was plenty of announcements the company was able to bring out. One of those announcements had to do with Hades. It was unveiled that Hades would receive a physical edition release on March 19, 2021, for the Nintendo Switch. This edition would come with a physical game cartridge for the system along with a downloadable code for the title soundtrack.