Pyra/Mythra From Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Is The Latest Smash Fighter

Source: Nintendo

As expected, the first reveal from Nintendo’s first 2021 Direct is the reveal of the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighter. It’s Pyra and Mythra, a.k.a. the blade of protagonist Rex from Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

In case you never played the game, Pyra and Mythra are inhabiting the same form, even though they have different personalities. Both appear to be blade users with fire attacks. The two characters will function as one in Smash, and you can freely switch between the two while playing. While it’s not immediately obvious from the trailer, both will presumably have their own in-game advantages and attacks — if nothing else, they appear to have different Final Smashes.

Pyra/Mythra are the fourth character from the second Fighters Pass, after Min-Min from ARMS, Steve from Minecraft, and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy. There are still two characters in the Pass yet to be revealed, and all of them should be released by the end of the year.

In addition to the character, a Xenoblade Chronicles 2-themed stage will be added to the game. Specifically, it’ll be on the back of the Titan Azurda, Rex’s in-game flying home/friend. Other characters from the game appear in the background of the stage to “lend their support.”

The reveal of these two as the next fighter was a bit of a surprise. While Smash watchers have been predicting (or wishing for) just about every video game character under the sun, there were several candidates judged to be more likely than another Xenoblade character. Rex actually complains in the trailer that he’s not joining fellow protagonist Shulk on the Smash roster, though he will join in as an assist character in Pyra/Mythra’s Final Smash.

Pyra and Mythra will be available sometime in March. You can purchase them separately or with the Fighters Pass.