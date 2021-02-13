Halo Wars Goes Into Hibernation as 343 Focuses on Halo Infinite

The Halo series is on a roll, with the Master Chief Collection slowly migrating to Steam, Halo 3 getting a new map, and Halo Infinite on the horizon. Unfortunately, there is one Halo game we won’t be getting any time soon: A new entry in the Halo Wars spin-off series.

In a massive update post on Halo Waypoint, John Junyszek, Halo community manager with developers 343 Industries, revealed that it’s not only done updating Halo Wars 2, but it’s also not planning for a sequel. They add, “We know constantly waiting and wondering is equal parts frustrating and exhausting, so we hope this clarity helps alleviate some of that and we want to set clear expectations that there is no work happening on Halo Wars.”

Junyszek adds that it’s simply a matter of finite time and resources, though he says the company will continue to support the game and make sure it still functions as expected. Most of the studio’s resources are invested in the other Halo games:

Given the broader impact initiatives the studio is already committed to, we unfortunately can’t devote the time and attention we’d need to deliver additional updates and content for the Halo Wars franchise. John Junyszek

So, sadly, it seems that the Halo Wars franchise is dead. There is no Halo Wars 3 incoming — not for the time being, anyway, though the update notes 343 will never say never.

As for what 343 is doing that keeps it so busy, the answer appears to be Halo Infinite. Given how much extra work is being put into the game, it’s perhaps not a surprise that the company is bringing on new people to help with development — Junyszek revealed recently that the job listing that seemed to imply the company was working on a new project was actually for a role on the Infinite development team.

Source: Eurogamer