Ubisoft Plans To Bring Rainbow Six Quarantine And Far Cry 6 Out By September 

There’s a good amount of video game titles coming out this year especially with so many titles being delayed out of 2020. Unfortunately, due to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak that is the coronavirus, we’re all dealing with changes to our daily lives. We’ve gone through quarantines and shutdowns for several industries. The video game industry saw several of its studio headquarters shut their doors as they moved employees into working remotely from home.

As a result of moving employees from the offices and into their homes there was a pause in development which pushed several productions back into 2021. Now, we’re getting ready to see several video game titles finally get a more narrow release window announcement and two of those games were unveiled during an investor’s financial call from Ubisoft. It looks like we can expect Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine and Far Cry 6 to hit the marketplace by September 30, 2021.

This came from Ubisoft’s CFO, Federick Duguet, who spoke of the game’s intended release window now that we’re in 2021. We haven’t seen too much from either project as of late which is especially true for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine. The video game was unveiled a couple of years ago at this point and it looks like it will have the same team-based cooperative gameplay as Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. The biggest difference here is that players are dealing with an alien parasite rather than a terrorist group.

While Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine was showcased long before this pandemic hit, the CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, did make note that they are looking at all their options when it comes to the game as the name doesn’t bring out too much fun and entertainment as it did when the title was first unveiled. For now, we’ll have to wait and see just what Ubisoft opts to do if anything when it comes to this title along with Far Cry 6.