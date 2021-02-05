Prince of Persia: The Sands Of Time Remake Has Been Delayed

Remakes are quite the trend these past few years. We’ve seen several iconic video game titles from years ago get a new lease of life thanks to these remakes. From veteran fans getting a chance to replay these games to newcomers discovering an IP for the very first time, a good bit of work goes into crafting these video games up. One of the remakes that were unveiled back in September of 2020 was Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time which was stated to release this year.

This game was originally slated to release in January of this year before getting pushed back to March 18, 2021. From there, it looked like everything was in order for Ubisoft to deliver the title into the marketplace, but today we’re finding out that the developers are once again pushing this game back. Unfortunately, the delay announcement didn’t specify a new release date so we’re going to be waiting for an update regarding the next anticipated launch window.

Another update from Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/O6OOmYXhOD — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) February 5, 2021

While the Prince of Persia franchise was quite beloved, the big title hit for the series came with Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. When the game remake was first revealed to the general public, there were some unenthusiastic fans mainly due to the visuals. This could be one of the reasons that this game was delayed yet again. After all, the tweet from the official Prince of Persia Twitter account, made note that this studio was looking to spend more time on the remake in order to deliver a game that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original installment.

Just what that means remains to be seen at this point. Still, for such a massive franchise with a fan base eager to get their hands on a copy, I’m sure there’s some hesitation from the developers when it comes to its release date. Hopefully, we’ll get some more details on the remake and what all we can expect from the developers in the near future.

Source: Twitter