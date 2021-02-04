The Outer Worlds Peril of Gorgon DLC Hits Nintendo Switch This Month

Obsidian Entertainment is a well-known video game development studio that has put out some incredible narrative-driven RPG titles into the marketplace. Their last big release that has come out into the market was 2019’s The Outer Worlds. In a lot of ways, the game acted similarly to the development team’s time with the Fallout franchise. The Outer Worlds is a first-person RPG experience in which players are traveling through different planets and completing missions. Each decision you make has a consequence and the narrative really shifts around towards your will.

It took a bit for The Outer Worlds to finally come out on the Nintendo Switch platform. In July of last year, fans were able to dive into this game for their Nintendo hybrid console which chances are you’ve already played through the campaign and are wanting to jump into their first DLC release. This DLC is called Peril of Gorgon where players will take their crew that they’ve established during the campaign and embark on a new storyline journey.

Sent to an asteroid named Gorgon, players are in for a noir-themed investigation that revolves around a mysterious drug and murder. Just like with the main campaign, there is a ton of choices that players will be able to make throughout and each will play a role in the narrative. Outside of that, players can still expect a slew of new weapons, armor, and characters to interact with.

Fortunately, the wait is soon coming to an end as we can expect The Outer Worlds DLC Peril of Gorgon to finally release for the Nintendo Switch on February 10, 2021. If by chance you haven’t picked up a copy of the game and you’re wanting to know a bit more about The Outer Worlds in general then you can check out our Before You Buy episode upload down below.