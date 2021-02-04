Latest Cryptic Resident Evil Village Teaser Was Solved By A Fan

Capcom is known for several IPs but most people around the world are familiar with their hit survival horror franchise, Resident Evil. This IP is not only a hit for video games but even found success as a blockbuster film series as well. Now we’re all gearing up to dive into the next thrilling installment, Resident Evil Village , but to keep fans’ interests going while they wait for the titles release, the official Resident Evil Twitter account dropped a new cryptic teaser.

Now don’t expect anything grand about this teaser as it’s really just a note with a few redacted sections. Fans were quickly looking to dissect the note and solve the missing pieces which one fan managed to get done with what’s likely been crossed out from the note. If you would like to take a stab at the note for yourself then check out the embedded tweet above and see what you come up with.

For those of you who just want to know what it says, there is a Twitter user that goes by NV which has posted what they believe is the missing pieces. Through the use of the Collector’s Map of Resident Evil Village, the details started to showcase what the note said.

Reporting from “Beneviento House”, on assignment to monitor the “village”. Noted recent tracks and blood along the route. Signs indicate dragging bodies. Will begin recording “castle” occupants and activities.

For those of you who might not have followed the latest game, Resident Evil Village takes place after the events of Resident Evil 7 . Players will be stepping back into the role of Ethan Winters who has his world thrown into shambles after he comes across Chris Redfield again. Now players will be venturing off into an isolated village in hopes of finding Chris and getting some answers to what’s exactly going on. Currently, Resident Evil Village is slated to release on May 7, 2021, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.