PlayStation 5 Units Still Proven Tough To Come By 

2020 was a terrible year all around. Thanks to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak, which we’re still dealing with today, most of us found our plans and goals cut short. We all had to change our daily routines and make some big changes in our lifestyle. There are no live events, gatherings, if you go to public places it usually comes with the requirement of masks, and jobs were transitioned for employees to work remotely. With entertainment limited, there was real starvation of something to do.

We had several video games get delayed out of 2020 and into 2021. However, we knew that before 2020 hit that both Microsoft and Sony had plans to bring out their next-generation video game console platforms into the marketplace this past holiday season. Despite the virus proving to be difficult, both companies managed to keep on their promise and saw the launch of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X into the marketplace within November of 2020.

They cancelled the sale due to people being insane!! Pushed so hard even the cash registers and staff went backwards. I've never seen that kind of insanity in japan before… — Dave Gibson ⠿ POKEMON🗼 (@AJapaneseDream) January 30, 2021

Unfortunately, there were some downsides as the video game industry saw these consoles launch into the marketplace, but were quickly purchased leaving no stock. With fans and resellers quickly buying up units, it was tough for several markets to find a unit available to sell in stores. We’re still dealing with no stocks available in practically every retailer for both platforms unless you opt to pay over the retail price from a reseller online.

There’s even a report circulating online that in Japan, a recent stock became available at a retailer which drove a massive crowd of consumers into the market hoping to purchase a unit. According to the reports going around, the crowd got a bit out of control which resulted in shoving that resulted in staff along with registers being knocked down. This forced the staff to call the authorities and end the restock. We’re uncertain just how long it will take before things settle down to where consumers can purchase a unit without any problems, but for now, it’s a tough scavenger hunt to find these consoles in the wild.