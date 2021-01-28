PlayStation Plus February 2021 Games Revealed

Much like Microsoft, Sony offers a premium subscription service for players to gain access to. This would cost players a monthly to the yearly fee but with it, players can gain access to a wide range of goodies. For instance, you would have the ability to take part in special discounts, online multiplayer access to video game titles along the ability to dive into free monthly video game titles. For quite a few players, this gives them access to new video game titles to enjoy each month, and just as long as you continue to pay for the subscription service, you can enjoy these games as long as you’d like.

With the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, there is plenty of players out there interested in what’s coming out next for the subscription service. We’re on the tail end of January so we can start preparing for the video game titles coming out next month, February of 2021. Thanks to the PlayStation Blog post, we have details on what we’re going to get a chance in playing starting next month which you can see a breakdown of right below.

PlayStation Plus February 2021 Monthly Games

PlayStation 4 Video Games

Concrete Jungle

Control Ultimate Edition

PlayStation 5 Video Games

Destruction AllStars

Control Ultimate Edition

Again to get access to these video game titles, you’ll need to be a PlayStation Plus subscription member. From there you can claim the titles to enjoy starting next month. However, you have until April 5th to claim Destruction AllStars along with March 1st for Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie.