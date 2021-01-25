Cyberpunk 2077 Currently Holds The Record For Biggest Digital Release 

Cyberpunk 2077 was easily one of the most anticipated video games coming out in 2020. After all, it was a game developed by the creators of The Witcher series, CD Projekt Red. In Cyberpunk 2077 players were expecting a big RPG but set in a futuristic world where crime and greed flourish. Players take on a role of a mercenary who must take odd jobs and work up their street cred to gain respect and the higher paying gigs. But how you handle these jobs and go about the game can be completely up to you. As a result, this narrative campaign will offer a few different endings giving some replay value. Not only are you able to make choices within the game that helps curve your end game, but the title sets players up with three opening storylines.

The world in Cyberpunk 2077 looked incredibly filled with interesting areas to explore when not going through quests. As the name suggests, there is a focus on tech in this game world with players having the option to make various augmentations to their body that may complement their play style or help in a given situation. With years of hype building up for this game, it doesn’t come to much surprise that there were a ton of purchases made.

In fact, according to Super Data Research, it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 is the top-selling digital release of all time. With over 10 million digital units sold, it’s quite the feat for CD Projekt Red. However, it’s also a game that launched with incredible amounts of backlash. This game was filled with bugs and problems that prevented the game from running as intended for last-generation base consoles.

CD Projekt Red had since apologized to the public over the difficult launch of the game and is currently working on bringing out patches to ensure the game is optimized. However, with that said the latest patch 1.1 has brought in a game-breaking bug that’s preventing players from progressing any further into the title. For now, it’s a waiting game to see when this game launches as the developers originally intended.