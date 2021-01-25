Cyberpunk 2077 1.1 Patch Might Bring Quite An Annoying Bug

2020 was a bad year all around. Thanks to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak that is the coronavirus, everyone had to make some significant changes to their daily lives. Work halted, the fear of catching this virus lead people to hysteria, and for a good while, there was a hunger for entertainment as we endured cabin fever. Cooped up in your home all day nonstop isn’t healthy but thankfully we got some entertainment to help ease our minds a bit. Unfortunately, a lot of the games that players were eager to dive into for escape didn’t release this past year.

Because everyone was transitioning to working from home, several development studios had to delay projects. It was a change for developers working at home until things were ironed out and projects could get picked back up. For quite a few players, 2020 seemed to be saved by Cyberpunk 2077 , a game that was hyped for years. Thanks to the folks over at CD Projekt Red, most players were happy to jump into another deep RPG open-world game. After years of waiting and several delays, CD Projekt Red was finally able to deliver this game out into the marketplace in December of 2020.

Unfortunately, the game launched with a massive amount of bugs, and last-generation base console models were not able to even play the game. As you could imagine there was a ton of backlash and a slew of refunds, not to mention that Sony had the game completely removed from their digital storefront. Now CD Projekt Red is hard at working to deliver updates that fix the game and offer a bit more optimization. Of course, some of these updates are bringing in problems of their own.

We recently just received the 1.1 patch and it’s leading to some players having a game-breaking glitch. Without spoiling the narrative, there is a mission in which Takemura will call V. However, in this glitch the NPC calls but doesn’t say anything and players can’t exit out of the call. What this means is that players will not be able to complete any other objectives because you’re “talking” with another NPC, even though you’re not able to communicate, select any responses or end the call.

Some players are reporting workarounds that might help such as calling another character before Takemura calls or picking up on an older save state if you have one available. There’s bound to be a long list of glitches and bugs that will pop in after patches so it’s best to make multiple save states in case something like this happens again.