id Software Developers Have An Upcoming VR Game In The Works

You likely know of id Software for big FPS video game titles. These are the folks that delivered Wolfenstein, Doom, Quake, and Rage. However, as of late, their big focus has been around Doom which saw a reboot back in 2016. Since then this studio has gone ahead to deliver a new installment into the marketplace with Doom Eternal which both did incredibly well upon release. However, it looks like their next video game project will be taking players into virtual reality.

We should point out that this is not their first stab at VR. Not long after the 2016 reboot of Doom, we received a VR adaptation called Doom VFR. This again went on to be a big hit although afterward, the studio focused on their next big sequel, Doom Eternal which left some wondering just what the studio was going to do next. Thanks to an Australian classification listing, it seems that their next game will be another mature title but set in VR.

Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t offer any details about the game title or where it may be attached in terms of already established IPs. However, because Doom 2016 had a big VR release not long after its launch, we could be seeing a Doom Eternal VR adaptation as well. This would likely be something capable with the PlayStation VR headset along with PC VR compatible headsets, much like the Doom VFR video game as well. With no official announcement on the matter, it’s purely just a waiting game on what’s coming out next.

For now, all we know from what is only labeled as Project 2021A, we can expect strong themes, mile language, and heavy violence. It does worth bringing up that while we could likely see this capable on the PlayStation VR headset because Microsoft will soon be finalizing the purchase of Zenimax Media there’s a chance id Software might be refrained from releasing the game on a competitor platform.