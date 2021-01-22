Rumor Suggest Resident Evil 7 Is Receiving Next-Gen Release

Resident Evil 7 takes place four years after the events of Resident Evil 6, in a fictional city of Dulvey, Louisiana. Players will be taking on the role of Ethan, a man who is searching for his missing wife where his investigation leads him to a derelict plantation mansion that houses the oddity Baker family.

It seems that Ethan will have to escape from the cannibalistic Baker family while also searching for clues as to why his journey took him to the Baker family. The overall game does see some changes from the norm in the franchise such as putting players in a first-person perspective. Furthermore, the game takes a step back to the early years of Resident Evil with a focus on survival horror elements rather than action-based horror.

After players complete the main campaign of Resident Evil 7 they can move on and enjoy the narrative DLC which does help flesh out the story along with tying up some of the loose ends from the narrative ending. With all that said, this was a big hit when the game launched and now that focus is growing for Resident Evil Village, it looks like Capcom may make a surprise release for Resident Evil 7 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

I know VR was in at some point, I don't know the current status. To do VR they need a consistent performance for motion sickness, I guess to see. There is other things that are 100% happening they for some reason didn't mention here though, like the RE7 Next-Gen patch though. https://t.co/1zNHti0k0x — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) January 21, 2021

This comes from AestheticGamer, an online industry insider that’s been credible for Resident Evil leaks. Recently, the insider made a reference that Capcom has yet to announce the Resident Evil 7 next-generation patch. For now, it remains to be seen if Capcom is bringing the games out to the next-generation platforms, but this could allow more players to go through Ethan’s previous journey before diving into Resident Evil Village.

