Report Suggest Resident Evil 4 Remake Has Been Overhauled

When it comes to the survival horror genre, there are a few staple franchises that really helped craft this genre up. For instance, back on the original PlayStation console platform, we received the first installment of Resident Evil, a franchise that would live on today. This IP is such a massive hit that not only do we have mainline installments, but spin-off games along with cinematic film adaptations. The focus right now is the upcoming mainline installment, Resident Evil Village.

However, there have been several rumors that Capcom is developing more remakes. In the past, Capcom has delivered remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. However, there’s been no word as to if we will see a Resident Evil 4 remake. Now sources in the know over at Capcom have reached out to VGC to alert the publication of what’s going on. Apparently, it looks like Capcom is having some disagreements over the development of the Resident Evil 4 remake. If this report is true, then it seems that the M-Two team over at Capcom has gone into this project as a true remake that features everything from the original installment.

According to the report’s sources, it seems that Capcom is wanting to make some changes to the game. Instead of a complete remake, this would be a retelling of sorts that could lead to some changes to the narrative, environments, or mechanics. As a result, the Capcom Division 1 team has been brought in to lead this remake development which could mean that we will have a few notable developers working on this project, some of which may have been apart of the original title development.

For now, it’s a waiting game to see if this remake is officially announced. As mentioned above, the main focus right now is the upcoming Resident Evil Village title which is being developed for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

