Naughty Dog Artists Clears The Air About Recently Surfaced Concept Images

When it comes to Naughty Dog, the studio is known for delivering some incredibly high detailed AAA titles for the PlayStation consoles. This first-party studio has brought out the likes of Uncharted and The Last of Us, both of which received critical acclaim. However, there’s been no word as to what the studio had planned after the launch of The Last of Us Part 2. Now earlier this week the internet blew up over speculation that the next game being brought out from the studio was a new fantasy IP.

This speculation came out after Naughty Dog’s concept artist released some images to his Artstation profile. The images were set in a medieval fantasy time with the caption saying that it was based on a new game. That bit of information was dissected online with players assuming that this next video game from the studio would be something new rather than connected to any of their already established IPs. Now it looks like the concept artist is clearing the air.

It turns out the images that surfaced earlier this week is not something that Naughty Dog is creating. Instead, the artists made the images up after Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. With that said, there is no word as to what the developers are currently working on next for the PlayStation 5 console platform. Whatever it may be, we do know Naughty Dog needs some help as a recent set of job listings were posted online showing all the various departments that were hiring new developers.

In other news for Naughty Dog, this studio has two other projects being put out into the market. Outside of video games, we know that there is an Uncharted film adaptation coming to theaters next year. Likewise, there is the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us which has yet to unveil the cast who will be portraying the title’s iconic characters.

Source: Gamesradar