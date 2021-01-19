The Medium Trailer Highlights Protagonist Power Abilities 

Bloober Team is gearing up for the launch of The Medium. This video game studio has really made a name for themselves thanks to the line of horror video game titles but it looks like The Medium will be their largest project launch to date. It’s a game that will really dwell into psychological horror and in the past, the studio has made claims that their upcoming game wouldn’t be able to launch on last-generation platforms. In particular, they needed the resources that the Xbox Series X could produce in order to provide players with the gameplay experience that they had in mind.

Now that the platform is available, we can start focusing on the game’s upcoming launch. Over the past few months, we’ve seen some trailer to highlight the game and some of the characters you’ll come across. For instance, we received a trailer that offers a look at an enemy we’ll be facing against called The Maw. However, some players may be wondering more about the protagonist character we’ll be stepping into the role of when the title launches.

In this game, players take the role of a female medium named Marianne and in the latest trailer release, we receive some gameplay footage that focuses on her abilities. For instance, we know that Marianne will have the ability to see certain objects that may give them some insight as to where to look for certain objects. Likewise, our protagonist will have the ability to seek past events that could help give insight into how to progress or simply offer more context to a certain situation.

However, the biggest power Marianne has is the ability to speak with spirits that have not left the realm. It’s these souls that players will have to deal with in order for them to find peace and finally move on to their next journey. Some have unfinished business while others are simply unwilling to leave the world behind.

As it stands right now, players can expect The Medium to launch into the marketplace on January 28, 2021, for the PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source: YouTube