EA Clarifies They Are Still Making Star Wars Games

When Disney obtain the rights of Lucasfilm Ltd it wasn’t long after that we got word of more Star Wars. There’s been some hits and misses over the years but with this new collection of Star Wars movies and television shows coming out into the market, it was only a matter of time that we would be receiving new Star Wars video games. That unfortunately to some players came with the announcement of EA taking on the control of producing said Star Wars games.

This exclusive deal, much like the cinematic universe, saw some hits and misses as well. However, after the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order along with Star Wars Squadrons, we’ve been waiting on just what the next Star Wars game would be about. EA Motive confirmed that they were not working on a new Star Wars game which was about the last we heard about the IP from EA.

✅ We love Star Wars.

✅ We look forward to continuing our partnership with Lucasfilm Games.

✅ We’re making more Star Wars games.

✅ BD-1 is still the cutest. — Electronic Arts (@EA) January 13, 2021

Now fast forward to this week and we got the surprise reveal of Ubisoft handling a Star Wars title. It was unveiled that Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment, the developers behind The Division franchise, is working on a new open-world Star Wars video game . Outside of that, we don’t know anything about the game so we’re forced into waiting on just when the official details will start to come out into public on that front.

With that said, there’s been plenty of confusion as to what this means for EA. It was believed that EA had a ten year exclusive deal for Star Wars video game projects. From the look of things, that deal has changed which prompted Ubisoft to start making their own video game project, but don’t count EA out just yet. Instead, it looks like EA will have a partnership with Lucasfilm Games with Star Wars titles and that they will release games into the market in the future. Just don’t expect EA to be the only company getting access to the IP.