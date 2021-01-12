Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Actors Might Be Working On Something 

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 released in 2017, where EA delivered a game that follows a wide range of events that spanned across the Skywalker Saga. This game still has the multiplayer experience you would be familiar with. Within the game, you’ll still have battles across a wide range of eras and maps. However, there is also a campaign for players to go through.

In this campaign, players take the role of Iden Versio who is the commander of the Inferno Squad. Working with the Empire, it’s during the events that Return of the Jedi that Iden starts to question some of the motives that are going into the Empire’s order. We won’t spoil anything here, but you can expect a storyline that will take place across several events from the film franchise.

Here’s where things get interesting. The video game title has been out for a few years now but it looks like three actors from the project have all went to do some motion capture work. This was spotted through Reddit where actors Janina Gavankar, Anthony Skordi, and T.J. Ramani, all have been working on something at the same time. It’s posed quite a few fans to suspect that maybe we’re getting some kind of a follow-up storyline from the campaign featured in Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

These actors all played a role in the campaign narrative such as the leading protagonist, Iden Versio. However, as of right now, there’s no telling just what project they are working on. We very well might not see them featured in a Star Wars game, but for now, only time will tell. Fortunately, there is some good news for those that haven’t played Star Wars: Battlefront 2 yet.

It was unveiled last week that Epic Games Store will be offering Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition, which comes with the previously released cosmetic options and additional content. The game won’t be available until January 14, 2021, but players will have until January 21, 2021, to claim their free copy of the game.