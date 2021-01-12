Cyberpunk 2077 Dataminers Discover Multiplayer Details

2020 was quite the hyped-up year for the video game industry. We had a slew of new games in the works, remakes, remastered editions, along with next-generation console platforms. However, when 2020 arrived it was met with quite the letdown. The video game industry, much like other industries around the world, was forced into doing some big changes due to the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak.

We’re still dealing with this pandemic outbreak today around the world. While we wait for things to return into a more normal state before 2020, we can at least expect 2021 to be filled with quite a few video game releases. As mentioned, the video game industry also had to adapt to a new way of life. More developers were forced into working remotely which resulted in video game projects being delayed out of 2020 and into 2021. This is not a terrible thing as it gives the development studios more time to work on their projects, but 2020 wasn’t a complete bust.

We, fortunately, were able to get the next-generation video game console platforms into the marketplace and there was the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 . Cyberpunk 2077 was incredibly hyped and anticipated for years and while the game was subjected to several delays in 2020, CD Projekt Red managed to get the title out on December 10, 2020. Fans were quick with backlash on the state Cyberpunk 2077 was in as it was clear there was quite a bit of work that the studio needed to do before it was ready for a launch into the market.

While the studio is working on updates, it’s left some wondering about the future content promised for this game. There were plans to reveal DLC such as expansions before the game launched, but it ultimately pushed back to 2021 after the first set of delays. Likewise, we knew that the developers had plans for a multiplayer component, one that the studio has considered being its standalone project. We don’t know anything about the multiplayer component for this game either, but a new datamine might have revealed two aspects.

According to dataminers, there is a Deathmatch mode along with a Heist mode. Heists are pretty popular in Grand Theft Auto Online so that could have been an influence to this mode being added into the mix. Meanwhile, Deathmatches are pretty standard in multiplayer games. Of course, that’s all we have so far from the recent datamine on Cyberpunk 2077’s files. These modes could very well get scrapped our get changed out before release, but for now, all we can do is wait and see what the studio unveils.