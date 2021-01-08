The Last of Us Part 2 Hits 2021 With Over 200 Game Awards

Easily one of the more anticipated video game titles that launched in 2020 was Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2. The first game was such a masterpiece of a hit that there’s been anticipation for a sequel since 2013. This game franchise followed a young girl that was immune from this new plague that turned people into zombie-like creatures. From that first installment, fans were rooting for Ellie and Joel as they embarked on a seemingly impossible mission as they charted across the country.

That first game really set the mood and tone of the world The Last of Us was set in. It was filled with depressing images of cities and humanity falling. The people left is those that we’re able to survive the initial madness which means that everyone at some point had to make some difficult decisions to get where they are. With The Last of Us Part 2 we’re thrown a few years into the future from where the first game left off as players take on the role of an older Ellie.

I’m not going to spoil the narrative here or the gameplay mechanics. If you’re wanting some more in-depth information about The Last of Us Part 2 then you should check into our Before You Buy coverage on the game below. With that said, this game was a huge hit although fans were a bit split on the game narrative. Despite this, 2020 saw this game hit some incredible heights as we’re finding out that the title has won the most awards out of all the video game titles released within the year.

Players will find that The Last of Us Part 2 had over 200 awards from media outlets and reader’s choices. This comes from the Game Awards website that shows off how many awards each game received over the course of 2020. Do you agree with The Last of Us Part 2 coming out on top compared to everything else launched in 2020? Of course, last year in general saw quite a low number of video game releases due to the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. While on the subject, its worth mentioning that HBO is adapting the first installment of The Last of Us but details are a bit scarce on the production.