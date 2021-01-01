More Information For The Callisto Protocol Is Coming This Year

If you watched The Game Awards last year, you would have caught a new video game reveal that was in the works, The Callisto Protocol. This is an upcoming science-fiction survival horror title, but there’s one key element to his development that has players instantly interested in this video game title. The upcoming video game is being developed by Striking Distance Studios.

For those of you who may not know offhand about Striking Distance Studios, this is a new development company that was started up in 2019 by Glen Schofield. Glen was responsible for several video game titles over the years, but you might know him best for the creation of Dead Space. This was a survival horror game franchise that had a ton of love and it’s often still recommended for players to check out years later. While Dead Space has become just a dormant IP anymore, Glen Schofield is making another space survival horror experience for fans.

We know we've been rather mysterious in 2020, but we're excited to share more of The Callisto Protocol with you in 2021. Happy New Year! #CallistoTheGame pic.twitter.com/KqHWz1HC4d — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 31, 2020

We don’t know very much about The Callisto Protocol. The teaser trailer released only showcased a prion system in space where some type of an alien hostile has broken into transport killing those within the ship just as it reaches their destination planet. Likewise, we know that there is some kind of a connection to the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds IP. Fortunately, more information should be hitting the web soon.

The Callisto Protocol Twitter account released a tweet stating that more information about this upcoming title will be available in 2021. With that said, don’t expect The Callisto Protocol to release this year. Instead, this upcoming video game is not slated to launch into the marketplace until 2022, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source: Twitter