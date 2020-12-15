Nintendo Switch Online Will Be Adding Five More Titles 

All the major console platforms available in the marketplace have a premium service tier attached. These premium tiers offer quite a few elements to the game console experience. Not only can players get exclusive discounts along with online multiplayer support, but they will also receive free video game titles to enjoy each month. It’s a great little incentive to pay a monthly fee for players’ enjoyment. While most of these games are a bit newer with the likes of Sony and Microsoft’s console platforms, Nintendo is doing the opposite.

Grant it, Nintendo does offer their Nintendo Switch Online service a bit less than their competitors, but fans are only able to enjoy Nintendo Entertainment System video games along with the Super Nintendo Entertainment System catalog. Both consoles only have a limited collection of video games as well with Nintendo bringing out a new collection of video game titles each month. This month we’re seeing five titles in total being added into the mix.

5 more titles are coming to the #SNES & #NES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 12/18!



Nintendo Entertainment System

Nightshade

Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!

The Ignition Factor

Super Valis IV

Tuff E Nuff

These video game titles will be included in the Nintendo Switch Online collection starting this December 18, 2020. With that said, there are still quite a few video game titles missing from the collection that fans are hoping to see added in. For instance, two that I see get brought up quite a bit is Earthbound and Chrono Trigger. At any rate, these games could one day find themselves available for players to enjoy. Furthermore, there are always rumors circulating online that Nintendo is bringing out additional classic platforms for players to enjoy on the Nintendo Switch Online service. However, nothing official has been unveiled at the moment.

