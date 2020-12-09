New Grand Theft Auto Online Trailer Highlights Cayo Perico Heist

Grand Theft Auto V came out all the way back in 2013 and we’re still talking about this game today. It was not only a massive hit but a title that is still finding newcomers as well and it’s all thanks to the online multiplayer component. Rockstar Games delivered Grand Theft Auto Online alongside Grand Theft Auto V as a means for players to dive into Los Santos with some friends. To keep players logging on regularly, Rockstar has been giving players a slew of new content to enjoy.

With Grand Theft Auto Online, players are not only given Los Santos to roam around at their leisure but a slew of missions and game modes to play as well. This has been such a moneymaker for Rockstar Games that we’ve been waiting to hear news regarding the next Grand Theft Auto installment, but nothing official has made its way out. Instead, the latest news regarding the IP has been catered around the online component.

In fact, Grand Theft Auto Online is about to have its biggest update yet with The Cayo Perico Heist. For the first time, Rockstar Games is bringing players to a brand new location, an island that is controlled by a drug lord. It’s your goal to set up a heist that will steal Intel, drug money, and other goods from this individual, but it’s not going to be easy. With a whole island in his control, players will be facing hostile guards ensuring that no one wanders unwanted.

This is not the only thing being tossed into the game as well. We’re going to see new content that ranges from vehicles, weapons, and even new music radio stations. It’s quite the full update and players can get an early look with the trailer posted below. As for when you can expect this update, Rockstar Games will be rolling the content out for players to enjoy on December 15, 2020.

