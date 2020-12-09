Expect Over 10 New Video Game Announcements During The Game Awards

This has been an off-year all around. With the worldwide health pandemic outbreak, 2020 has been a bust with changes happening to our daily lives. We also saw the cancellation of several events and expos for the video game industry. However, what’s not been canceled is The Game Awards as we can expect the event to kick off this week with several iconic presenters showcasing various award categories along with the winners that will take home the respected awards.

It’s going to be a different take of The Game Awards this year but we will at the very least get to tune in online and watch the event take place. However, alongside the various categories and winners, we can expect several video game announcements to take place throughout the entire ceremony. In fact, there’s been an influx of rumors surfacing online of just what we can expect from this event. In all honesty, it’s a bit hard to keep up with the number of rumored announcements that are set to take place.

Now it looks like we can start to put a number figure of just how many video game announcements will be unveiled during this event. Geoff Keighley, the presenter that handles The Game Awards, took to Reddit for an AMA where he was asked how many video game announcements will be showcased at the event. According to Geoff, it looks like players can expect over a dozen video game announcements. That’ quite a few video game reveals for this event and we’re not exactly sure just how many to expect specifically.

Apparently, we can expect anywhere from a dozen to fifteen video game announcements. These are also brand new reveals that have not been showcased before. Likewise, you can expect a range of AAA video games to smaller indie titles. Currently, The Game Awards is set to take place on December 10, 2020, at 4 PM PT.

Source: Wccftech