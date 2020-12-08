Top Upcoming Strategy Games Of 2021

2020 wasn’t the greatest year overall. The entire world had to endure a worldwide health pandemic outbreak and it changed how we handle our daily lives. Likewise, the video game industry took a hit with developers having to transition their employees from working under the same roof to handling their projects remotely. As a result, several games got delayed out of 2020, but that means 2021 should be quite the filled year for video game releases. Here are some of our most anticipated strategy games slated for a 2021 launch.

#5 Humankind

Developer: Amplitude Studios

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC

Release: April 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Humankind is a Civilization style video game title. Players will be shaping humanity from the Neolithic era and tweaking them until they reach the modern-day era. It seems that the human race can be tweaked and there will be over fifty different cultures to make use of. We didn’t get too many details so far about this game but it does seem that there will be some combat elements as well and that players can find discoveries to help aid in your adventure. While the game was expected for 2020, much like other titles, it was eventually delayed for a 2021 launch.

#4 Star Dynasties

Developer: Pawley Games

Publisher: Iceberg Interactive

Platforms: PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Star Dynasties is a new strategy game from development studio Pawley Games. This title throws players into the future where humanity has colonized space. We have mining operations, refueling stations, and task-forces set to further explore the wonders of what lies beyond our solar system. However, disaster strikes Earth and the planet is no more leaving those that inhabit space to be left without a much-needed lifeline. From the panic and desperate urge to stay alive, war strikes on with the various colonies in space for various resources.

Your game will take place after the dust settles. It’s been years since the Earth disaster happened and life in space has normalized. There are a new order and government established with different factions and regimes. Players will be stepping into the role of a faction leader who must seek their people’s survival and prosperity. This is done through various means such as political alliances and strategic moves.

#3 Stronghold: Warlords

Developer: FireFly Studios

Publisher: FireFly Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: January 26, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: Yes

Stronghold: Warlords, a new installment to the classic RTS series is coming out in 2020. This time around the game will put players into controlling a group within China set during the 3rd Century BC and will continue to 1200 during the Mongol invasions. As a result, the game will focus on city structures to fortify. There will also be a new AI Warlords feature attached to the game which can hold their own strongholds in battle. We’re still waiting to hear more about this game as it was announced during E3 2019, but we do know that while there is a standard campaign, players will also get a chance to face against other players competitively.

#2 Age of Empires IV

Developer: Relic Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: TBA

The Age of Empires franchise has been a long-running video game franchise. Now we know that a fourth installment is in the works and we should see it launch at some point in 2021. Unfortunately, that’s about all we really know about this game at the time of writing this description. It’s been a few years since the game was announced and yet Microsoft has not made any big updates as to what we could see with this upcoming installment. For instance, the big question we have is just when the game will be taking players in terms of settings. So far, there has been a small teaser that showcased a number of era armies but again, we’re left waiting for the full announcement to come out for the setting and perhaps what new features will be brought from Relic.

#1 Evil Genius 2

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Platforms: PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Evil Genius 2 is a sequel to a 2004 strategy game. The game series finally got a new chance at bringing out an IP for fans from Rebellion Developments. This strategy game follows players going through four different evil geniuses, all of which will have their own unique narrative goals.

Outside of picking an evil genius to start with, players will be left with building up a new lair stocked with henchmen. You’ll need to keep a close eye on operations to ensure your henchmen are loyal, effective and of course not a spy. In the end, it’s a drive to build a powerful weapon to take control over the world.