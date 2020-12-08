Dragon Age 4 Confirmed For The Game Awards

2020 has been a wacky year and with the entire world having to endure this health pandemic outbreak, it’s left several events to be canceled. We’ve likely had several video game announcements planned that were pushed back along with projects, in general, being put in jeopardy. Of course, things have settled a bit with companies working remotely and events being planned for online streams rather than in-person conventions.

While it may be a bit still before things return back to how they were before 2020 came into full swing, there’s still one more event that’s planned to take place on December 10, 2020. The Game Awards is an annual event where we get to watch various development studios and individuals win awards for their various accomplishments in the video game industry.

This event usually has quite a few video game announcements as well. We’re sure that there are bound to be some new reveals and showcases throughout the entire ceremony. We’ve also been receiving a ton of rumors online of just what is set to take place. Today, we’re finding out that Dragon Age 4 is being featured during this year’s event. At first, this was purely a rumor but now it’s been cleared up.

BioWare has confirmed Dragon Age 4 will be showcased during The Game Awards this year with viewers getting an early look at the upcoming title. The last installment to this series came out in 2014 with Dragon Age: Inquisition so we’re interested in seeing just how the studio handles this next thrilling installment and just when we can expect to play the game.

