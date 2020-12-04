PlayStation Head States They Will Still Support PS4

Sony recently just launched their latest console platform into the marketplace. We knew before 2020 hit that both Microsoft and Sony would have the next-generation consoles out this year and while there was a worldwide health pandemic outbreak, neither company was forced into delaying their platform into 2021. Now with the console platforms out and consumers struggle to find a unit available to purchase, there are some wondering just what this means for the likes of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Microsoft was quick to alert fans that the Xbox One console generation would still be supported for years to come. It’s all part of their ecosystem that they are trying to craft up with the help of the Game Pass subscription service and the xCloud streaming component. Meanwhile, Sony has been pushing the PlayStation 5 quite hard, but now the head of PlayStation, Jim Ryan, had left a statement to Edge Magazine alerting fans that they can expect the PlayStation 4 to be supported for a good while.

“We do feel that we have a responsibility to that very large community, and an opportunity to carry on making great PS4 games for as long as the need is there. And I think that is the right thing to do, it’s the rational thing to do, and I think you will see a tail with PS4 that you did not see with PS3. But that said, as time passes, you’re going to see more and more emphasis on PS5 development and the PS5 SKU will be the lead SKU.”

This could hopefully mean new video game titles, but so far the first-party studios are seemingly pressing on with the latest hardware and features for the PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, it may be a while before players can even experience the PlayStation 5 as there’s been a struggle to find a unit readily available. The launch of these next-generation consoles saw an influx of consumers trying to purchase a new system.

With the coronavirus health pandemic leaving plenty of consumers starved for entertainment, the next-generation consoles came out with the promise of reality escape. However, we’re also dealing with the holiday season and resellers that are using bots to purchase up the stock of both next-gen consoles as they launch.

Source: Exputer