Cyberpunk 2077 Will Have An Official Strategy Guide Book Alongside Game Launch

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles coming out this year has been Cyberpunk 2077. The video game is being developed by the same folks who brought out The Witcher trilogy, CD Projekt Red. If you’re a fan of The Witcher video games then you know that Cyberpunk 2077 will be quite the immersive and in-depth RPG experience. This has lead gamers to hype up the title well before there were any trailers available.

It’s been a long wait but that’s finally coming to an end. CD Projekt Red has kept up with the December 10, 2020, release date and in a matter of days not we’ll get a chance to dive into Night City for ourselves. In fact, some gamers have already had the pleasure of playing the game when some copies were shipped out early by mistake. This has already prompted CD Projekt Red to issue a warning that all content released online ahead of launch will be taken down.

Those of you who were wanting a look at the game or even start preparing some walkthroughs for when you start the game will have to wait. However, if walkthroughs are what you’re after, CD Projekt Red has brought out a new strategy guide that will be launching alongside the official game. The Cyberpunk 2077 The Complete Official Guide is a massive book that will showcase everything you need to know when completing missions or maps on where to go in this in-game world.

Apparently, there are two different versions of this strategy guide. The paperback will come at $24.99 and it will include 464 pages of content while the hardcover version will be set at $39.99 and features a whopping 496 pages. At the very least, it looks like those that are wanting some help or guidelines to completing a mission with ease will have the ability to do so through this book rather than waiting on guides to show up online.









Source: PC Gamer