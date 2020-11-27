Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Announcements Coming 2021

CD Projekt Red is a massive development studio that got its big notoriety through The Witcher video games. The trilogy was such a big hit due to the attention of its storyline and details. These games were considered works of art so naturally, there was an interest in the next big game from CD Projekt Red after The Witcher 3.

Cyberpunk 2077 was an insanely hyped and anticipated game since its first announcement. Before we got any kind of gameplay footage or trailers, there have been fans eager to dive into this RPG. Of course, it would be a long build-up of waiting for the developers to release this game. There were even multiple delays that lead gamers to constantly adjusting their calendars for when the game would hit the marketplace. One of those release dates was November 19, 2020, which the game had hit the fabled gold status beforehand. With confirmations and statements alerting fans that Cyberpunk 2077 would launch on time, it became a real surprise to see CD Projekt Red once again delay this title into December.

We’re all keeping an eye on that December 10, 2020 release date. After all, CD Projekt Red is once again confirming that there won’t be anything to delay this game again. However, what fans are also hoping to see announce is the multiplayer component. That’s an area we know is coming after launch, but just what it will entail or when we’ll get the game mode remains to be seen. Recently multiplayer came up during an investor call where the head of CD Projekt Red, Adam Kicinski offered a statement.

When asked about the multiplayer Adam considered it as its standalone project and that there’s nothing officially ready to be announced at the moment. Instead, the focus is on the base game, but we should see some of the strategy talks behind the multiplayer component come out within the first quarter of 2021. This will not only offer gamers some insight as to what the multiplayer gameplay will be like when it launches but also what microtransactions, if any, will be included to keep this component supported for the long haul.

