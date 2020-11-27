Cyberpunk 2077 On Non-Pro Consoles Still Runs Surprisingly Good

Easily, one of the biggest video game titles releasing this year has continued to be Cyberpunk 2077. Developers CD Projekt Red had made a name for themselves after their success with The Witcher trilogy. It’s clear that this studio puts a ton of time and work into the details along with immersions for their RPGs. As a result, it wasn’t much surprise to see fans immediately take up with Cyberpunk 2077 well before any trailers or teasers were released.

Now fans are nearing in on that fabled release date. While initially slated to release in April of this year, it would end up getting pushed back to September and from there to November. Fans put attention to that November release date as well since the game had hit the gold status. This meant that game packages could be made up and sent out to retailers. Despite claims that there wasn’t anything going to prevent this game from getting pushed back, Cyberpunk 2077 eventually got delayed once again.

Fortunately, it wasn’t delayed a full month later as we can now expect a release on December 10, 2020, which is something that CD Projekt Red has previously really hammered in as the official launch date. While seemingly confirmed for a release date, again, some fans are wondering how the gameplay will look for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. Previously, we have seen gameplay footage released for the PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 Pro, and the Xbox One X.

“The game has been not presented on basic, not pro console PS4 and Xbox 1 so far. What is the performance of the game on this machine? Of course, a bit lower than on pros, but surprisingly good, I would say for such a huge world. So, a bit lower, but very good. That’s the answer.”

What we haven't seen is footage for the standard PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. This was a question asked during an investor call with CD Projekt Red. Fortunately, the head of CD Projekt Red, Adam Kicinski, stated that the game does run a bit lower than the more powerful console platforms, but it's still surprisingly good. It seems that fans won't have to worry about the game not being able to keep up with its performance, but we're certainly interested in seeing some comparison videos. At any rate, it does look like the game will have an upgrade path so that players who pick the game up on the now previous generation consoles, will be able to enjoy this game with its enhancements if they wish to move onto the next-generation platforms.









