Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Is Nearly Done With Development

The Harvest Moon franchise has been beloved for years now. After it first got started in 1996 with the debut title Harvest Moon, we’ve seen installments released rather regularly. The series, in general, received a title swap which the games are called Story of Seasons now. It’s overall retained the main gameplay components. Players are tasked with taking care of their farm, tending the livestock, crops, and interacting with the townspeople.

We’ve seen several installments released as mentioned, with the latest being the 2019 launch of Friends of Mineral Town. Now a new installment is being developed which is called Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town. It’s been a game that we haven’t received too much information about, but a recent plug on the title in the Japanese publication called Famitsu offered fans some insight into the gameplay screenshots and even a slight look at where the development studio is at in terms of creating the game.

While it may be a bit before we get a chance to try this installment out, it looks like the development studio is 80% complete with the production of this title. That’s quite exciting news for fans of this series. It’s not that gold status we typically see the announcement from a studio to indicate that the game is done. However, we are getting close to that announcement. Now it’s purely a waiting game.

While some fans have felt that the series has wandered a bit away from its roots, others have taken a liking to the recent installments. Those of you who were hoping to dive into this game will have to wait for its release. Currently, Story of Season: Pioneers of Olive Town will be launching on February 21, 2021, in Japan, while a western release for this title is slated to come out on March 23, 2021.

